Introducing the Philips EPIQ CVx
Designed for cardiology.
Built for better care.

Introducing the Philips EPIQ CVx

Philips aims to keep you at the forefront of pioneering solutions in cardiology. The Philips EPIQ CVx* is a dedicated cardiology ultrasound solution which brings significant advances to help address the strains on overburdened staff and healthcare systems. With the EPIQ CVx your work can benefit from fast and consistent exams that are easy to perform, and enhanced clinical information from each scan, giving you a level of confidence, even for technically difficult patients.
Changing to meet
your challenges


Increasing challenges in the ever-more complex world of cardiovascular care call for new tools. The Philips EPIQ CVx combines the premium performance of EPIQ with advances specifically designed for confident diagnostic decisions, easy workflow and seamless collaboration.
Designed for you


The next level of performance for echocardiography is brought to you by new monitor technology and visualisation tools. Sharp and clear images are just the start. Smoothen your workflows with renewed algorithms and applications, and enhance your user experience with reimagined controls and configurations. The next level of performance for echocardiography is brought to you by the Philips EPIQ CVx.
Advancing confidence for diagnostic echocardiography

The Philips EPIQ CVx brings new levels of performance to diagnostic cardiology through improved workflow, advances in reproducible quantification, and new visualisations.

Cardiology UI

A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges

To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVx has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you. 85% of clinicians1 who saw the EPIQ CVx thought the customisation of the UI would improve their on-cart scanning workflow2. The EPIQ CVx has a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. This results in a dramatic decrease in reach and button pushes. Combined with Philips SmartExam this can decrease exam times by 30 to 50%, and keystrokes by as many as 300 for each exam – as well as increasing consistency among users3. The result is more time to focus on patients, increased confidence in complete studies, less focus on requirements, less repetitive motion and less stress.
CVx 2D Color TS
autostrain

AutoSTRAIN

Automated GLS measurement for routine clinical use

Now, TOMTEC AutoSTRAIN, powered by advanced automation technology is available on EPIQ CVx. It offers a simple one-button-push strain solution driven by Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement trained on more than 6000 images to ensure the robustness. AutoSTRAIN provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.

 

OLED Monitor

A screen built to be seen

The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVx gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound images with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, and all images.
EPIQ7 CV 0137
dynamic heart model

Dynamic Heart ModelA.I.

Cardiology quantification designed to increase confidence

Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in seconds as part of a routine workflow. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. shows moving contours for left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes. It also brings new measurements including LV Mass and indices. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. now allows multi-beat analysis enabling quantification of patients who may be in arrhythmias. 78% of clinicians1 who saw the new EPIQ CVx perceived it as able to drive improved diagnostic confidence due to improved image quality, advanced visualisation tools (such as TrueVue and the OLED monitor) and the Dynamic HeartModelA.I. (innovations to HeartModelA.I.)2.
TrueVue

TrueVue

3D photorealistic rendering with virtual light source

For improved visualisation of cardiac anatomy in the transthoracic and transesophageal echo, Philips cardiology TrueVue with its virtual light source makes it simpler to visualise the location of defects and comprehend depth within the structures. 90% of clinicians5 who saw the new Philips EPIQ CVx felt that the new TrueVue 3D photorealistic rendering provided improved viewing of anatomical structures, thus increasing clinical confidence.
X5-1

X5-1

Our proven xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology provides both 2D and live 3D imaging in a single transducer. The Philips X5-1 supports all imaging modes, including true one-beat acquisitions of both volumes and colour volumes with no loss of image quality. The X5-1 also f, vorms the basis of Dynamic HeartModelA.I., our successful 3D anatomical intelligence ultrasound (AIUS) tool. It does this using a specific acquisition mode and settings that support the consistency of image optimisation.
X8-2t

X8-2t

Designed for next-generation Live 3D TEE

The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
nSight

nSight

Built to get more from every beam

Philips pioneered advanced technologies such as xMATRIX and PureWave. The revolutionary nSIGHT imaging architecture of the Philips EPIQ CVx makes these even more powerful by capturing extra acoustic data from each transmit operation to enhance digital beam reconstruction and optimise focal processing. The result is real-time images with exceptional resolution and uniformity that reduce the compromise between frame rate and image quality, that extend the uniformity of resolution beyond the transmit focal zone, and that reinforce the penetration and sensitivity to weak signals at higher frequencies, even for difficult patients.
1 Epiq CVxi

Advancing echo guidance for interventional cardiac procedures

The EPIQ CVx brings new levels of performance to cardiac devices echo guidance through improved workflow, new visualisations like the photorealistic TrueVue 3D rendering and the intuitive one-click alignment of MultiVue.

The dedicated EPIQ CVxi for the cath lab with the new integrated EchoNavigatorA.I., gives you in addition control of live fusion imaging directly from the system, streamlining communication between the echocardiographer and the interventional cardiologist.
EPIQ CVxi with EchoNavigator

New EchoNavigatorA.I. with EPIQ CVxi

Built for better understanding

To enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, the Philips EPIQ CVxi enables multimodality decision support. The new integrated EchoNavigatorA.I. provides real time fusion of live ultrasound and live X-ray images, navigation and automatic cardiac landmarks positioning with anatomical intelligence (A.I.) modelling.
TrueVue-2

TrueVue

Photorealistic rendering built for collaborative intervention suites

For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence. 90% of clinicians5 who saw the new Philips EPIQ CVx felt the new TrueVue 3D photorealistic rendering improved viewing of anatomical structures thus increasing clinical confidence2.
MultiVue

MultiVue

Designed for informative images

During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians4 who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures2.
EPIQ7-INT-0037

OLED Monitor

A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVx gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
CVx-2D-Color-TS

Cardiology UI

A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges

To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVx has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians4 who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined2.
3D-TEE

X8-2t

Designed for next-generation Live 3D TEE

The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
Pediatrics CV EPIQ7 Boy 0029

Advancing echo for paediatric cardiology

The Philips EPIQ CVx builds on a long tradition of innovative firsts in paediatric cardiology with the addition of many dedicated paediatric cardiology innovations like the Philips S9-2 transducer - a dedicated paediatric PureWave 2D TTE transducer - as well as a one-button coronary sub-mode, and an innovative 3D photo-realistic image rendering. The EPIQ CVx boasts a wide range of 2D and 3D transthoracic and transesophageal transducers for use from foetal to neonates to paediatrics to an adult congenital patient population.
S9-2

S9-2

PureWave transducer built for paediatrics cardiology

The Philips PureWave S9-2 transducer allows you to visualise extraordinary levels of detail and contrast resolution with exceptional penetration at higher frequencies through ultra-wide bandwidth and next generation single crystal technology. The results reinforces exceptional tissue information at greater depths with less noise. In fact, 92% of clinicians6 who see paediatric patients and saw the new Philips EPIQ CVx thought the new PureWave S9-2 transducer would allow for superior imaging for 2D mode2.
Coronary Sub Mode

Coronary sub-mode

Designed for easy and fast evaluation of the coronary arteries

With the Philips EPIQ CVx's one-button coronary sub-mode – now on many cardiology transducers – 92% of clinicians6 who see paediatric patients and saw the new EPIQ CVx thought they would be able to detect disease states such as Kawasakis , anomalous coronaries or coronary artery fistulas better with the EPIQ CVx's coronary sub-mode than with their current systems2.
CVx S9 2 2D color TS

Cardiology UI

A user interface customisable for paediatric cardiology challenges

To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVx has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you. The result is more time to focus on patients, increased confidence in complete studies, less focus on requirements, less repetitive motion and less stress.
EPIQ7 OR TEE baby 0059

OLED Monitor

A screen built to be seen

The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVx gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound images with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, MPRs and stress echo images.
TrueVue-3

TrueVue

Photorealistic rendering built for collaborative intervention suites
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips Cardiac TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. 90% of clinicians5 who saw the Philips EPIQ CVx felt the new TrueVue 3D photorealistic rendering improved viewing of anatomical structures thus increasing clinical confidence2 .
Fetal Echo

Foetal Echo

Superb imaging details for foetal exams

The Philips eL18-4 PureWave transducer provides superb 2D detail resolution, along with the penetration needed for diagnostic confidence in first and second trimester foetal echo examinations. In addition to this, the Philips X6-1 xMATRIX transducer performs live 3D imaging of the foetal heart with image quality once reserved for 2D images.
MicroTEE S8 3t

MicroTEE S8-3t

2D TTE for your tiniest patients

The revolutionary size of the Philips multiplane MicroTEE S8-3t allows you to image small babies weighing as little as 2.5 kg during critical cardiac catheterisation and surgical procedures, and for high performance, real-time imaging for newborns.

Interested in how the next level of performance for echocardiography could help you reach your goals?
* EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

References


1 Based on responses from 41 respondents.
2 Results obtained during user demonstrations performed in December 2017 with the EPIQ CVx and the iE33 systems. The research was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective engineering consultancy and user interface design company. The tests involved 42 clinicians from 17 countries. The various types of cardiac customer segments represented were adult diagnostics and interventional, adult diagnostics, and pediatric diagnostics and interventional.
3 University of Colorado, Protocols Study, April 2007.
4 Based on responses from 38 respondents.
5 Based on responses from 42 respondents.
6 Based on responses from 13 respondents.

