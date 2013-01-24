Philips Capital draws on 127 years of Philips expertise, sharing a common goal to deliver innovation and support a no-bounds approach to healthcare. In line with these objectives, we provide and facilitate flexible financing solutions, designed to help bridge the gap between your healthcare vision and your day-to-day financial reality.
Our philosophy is based around true partnership – both in terms of the way we work with you and our chosen financial institutions. We support you to access the latest technology, while maintaining visibility into cost. This makes for easier budgeting, improved liquidity and greater peace of mind by allowing you to use your existing bank lines for other business. Moreover, ultimately it helps you on your journey towards achieving the all-important quadruple aim; enhanced patient experience, clinician experience, and outcomes, with lower cost of care.
Philips Capital is ready to support you all the way – with a broad offering of financial services designed to help you bring your care vision to life. Explore our offerings today.
Balancing your hospital’s technology requirements with the need to manage cost is no easy task. An investment in new healthcare solutions is an investment in the future – and securing preferred and timely financing is key. Today more than ever, ensuring the profitable growth of an organization over time and gaining insights into costs for better management are key concerns for decision-makers.
Philips Capital is your one-stop-shop for financing solutions, helping you bring your care vision to life today without compromising on visibility tomorrow. Our offerings provide financing support while delivering the cost predictability, repayment flexibility and certainty you need to plan ahead.
What’s more, as experts in both healthcare technology and financing, we help you make investment decisions in line with your vision. We believe in partnerships and remain flexible to evolve with your best-in-class healthcare infrastructure over time. Our integrated approach, supporting lower total cost of ownership and predictable payment structures, helps you make a difference to the future of healthcare by improving patient experiences and lowering the cost of care.
To learn how Philips Capital can help you put your healthcare technology vision into practice – and reap value over time, talk to us today.